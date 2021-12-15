Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine joins forces with Gibson for new guitar collection

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has teamed up with Gibson for a new range of guitars.

Titled the Dave Mustaine Collection, the first release is the Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP, which has just been released in limited quantities in two finishes: Silver Metallic and Antique Natural. Both guitars sold out within hours, but Gibson say they plan to release more units in February.

Gibson say: “These guitars deliver the powerful, heavy sounds and exceptional playing performance on the stage and in the studio that Dave demands.”

The Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP has a mahogany neck and ebony fretboard featuring “24 medium jumbo frets, mother of pearl 'teeth' inlays, an Explorer-style headstock with Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners with Kidney buttons, and a Graph Tech nut.”

The guitar also boasts a Tune-O-Matic bridge, Stop Bar tailpiece, and a pair of Dave Mustaine’s signature Seymour Duncan Thrash Factor pickups. The back of the guitar head has a silhouette of Mustaine, while the front features Mustaine’s signature.

Get a closer look at the Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP in the video below, and don’t forget to check out our guides to the best metal guitars and best rock guitars.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Megadeth were aiming to releases their new album The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! in the spring of 2022.