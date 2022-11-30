We asked Mastodon, the band, about Mastodon, the social media network, and they’re just as confused as the rest of us

When we saw ‘Mastodon’ trending on Twitter not so long ago, we got pretty excited. Could prog metal’s gnarliest frontiersmen be dropping brand new music?

Sadly not. As anyone who has been paying attention to what’s happening in the world of social is aware, billionaire manbaby Elon Musk’s chaotic takeover of Twitter has driven a whole bunch of disgruntled users to rival social media platform Mastodon.

But do the actual members of Mastodon (the band) think about this unexpected turn of events? Have they had a wave of confused people asking if they can join? We collared drummer Brann Dailor to find out.

"I think, it might be a little bit confusing for people who like our band, but there's not much we can do about it,” Brann tells Metal Hammer. “For the last five or six years there has always been a little flurry over there. We see our name pop up a fair amount, it's not strictly a bad thing. Someone will say, 'I'm joining Mastodon', and people say 'What are you talking about, they're a heavy metal band that's been around for 20-something years?'

“In fairness we made it confusing for people who are into the animal the Mastodon,” he continues. “If you type in ‘Mastodon‘ to your Google machine, the band usually comes up before the ice age animal. That's not that fair to the animal, so we're very sorry for that. Fans of prehistoric animals are the ones that have been really wronged here: 'I don't give a shit about this band! I just want to look at this furry elephant!’”

So there you go. That's that one cleared up, absolutely no confusion whatsoever. Cheers Brann!