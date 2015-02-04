Malmsteen trashed his own career - Vescera

Yngwie Malmsteen’s former singer Michael Vescera has slammed the axeman saying he ruined his career by “burning bridges and pissing people off.”

He recorded two albums with the Swedish axeman: 1994’s The Seventh Sign and 1995’s Magnum Opus. And the vocalist says the guitarist blew his chance to be the best in the world because of the way he treated other people.

Vescera is on a South American tour with former Accept frontman Udo Dirkschneider, ex Iron Maiden man Blaze Bayley and Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens, formerly of Judas Priest under the Metal Singers banner.

Vescera says at a press conference to promote the tour in Brazil via RocknaMochila: “A lot of crazy stuff happened with Yngwie. But I think the main thing is Yngwie could have been the biggest guitarist in the world today, by far. And he’s destroyed his career by burning bridges and pissing people off. It’s unfortunate, because he changed the face of guitar and to be where he’s at today is kind of sad.

“But, look, I don’t have anything bad to say about Yngwie. It was an experience. There was some crazy shit that went on but I wish him well, and I hope he straightens out his stuff and comes back.”

Owens, who also recorded with Malmsteen on 2008’s Perpetual Flame and 2010’s Relentless, adds: “We got along really well when I was in the band. But I’ve never been around someone that loves to play and has a passion for playing an instrument like he does.

“It’s been a while since I saw somebody with that passion. I mean, he is the best and he loves to play.”

Last year, Malmsteen stated that upcoming artists didn’t stand a chance because the industry’s “money machine” had died due to advances in technology and filesharing. He release live album Spellbound in September.