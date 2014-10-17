Machine Head Phil gets Randy Rhoads ink tribute

Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel has shared a video of him getting an image of iconic axeman Randy Rhoads tattooed on his thigh.

Demmel got the tribute inked in Warsaw, Poland at the Rock ‘N’ Roll Tattoo Studio. Rhoads played guitar for Ozzy Osbourne and Quiet Riot until his death in a tragic plane crash in 1982.

Demmel performed at the Randy Rhoads Remembered: A Celebration Of A Legend concerts this year.

Machine Head release new album Bloodstone & Diamonds on November 10. They tour the UK with Devil You Know and Darkest Hour in December.

Dec 06: London Roundhouse

Dec 07: London Roundhouse

Dec 09: Portsmouth Guildhall

Dec 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 11: Plymouth Pavilions

Dec 13: Glasgow O2 Academy 2

Dec 14: Leeds O2 Academy

Dec 16: Manchester Apollo

Dec 17: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 18: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 19: Dublin Academy