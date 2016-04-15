Louder Than Love starring Lemmy, Alice Cooper and Slash to launch on DVD in June

A documentary starring Lemmy, Alice Cooper and Slash will be released on DVD on June 10.

Louder Than Love - The Grande Ballroom Story, directed by Tony D’Annunzio in 2012, has been screened at more than 35 film festivals around the world and will be issued on DVD later this year.

The film won Best Documentary at Las Vegas International Film Festival in 2012 and D’Annunzio was also nominated for Best New Film Director at the LA New Directors Film Festival.

Detroit native D’Annunzio says: “The Grande Ballroom era is potentially the greatest untold story in rock and roll history. With everything Detroit has been through in the last several decades, I wanted to let folks know that aside from the automobile industry, the city has some amazing musical history which helped shape American pop culture.”

Louder Than Love - The Grande Ballroom Story can be pre-ordered via Amazon.