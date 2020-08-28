Listen to The Rolling Stones remixed by The Killers and Jacques Lu Cont

Scarlet, a recently unearthed Rolling Stones song recorded in 1974, has been remixed by American rock band The Killers and producer Jacques Lu Cont, best known for his work with artists like Madonna and Pet Shop Boys.

The track was originally recorded during the sessions for the band's Goats Head Soup album, and featured an appearance from Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

"My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session," says Keith Richards. "They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay.

“We weren’t actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, just to get the feel of it but it came out well. With a lineup like that, you know, we better use it.”

Mick Jagger adds: “I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith in Ronnie’s basement studio. It was a great session."

The Killers and Lu Cont’s remix of Scarlet, which has a clubbier vibe than the original, is due to appear on the digital deluxe version of Goats Head Soup, due for release on out on September 4 alongside various physical formats, including four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions.

Along with a 2020 stereo remix of the record, the reissue of Goats Head Soup will also feature Brussels Affair – a 15-track live album recorded in Belgium on the Stones’ autumn 1973 tour. This recording was only previously available as part of the band’s “official bootleg” series back in 2012.

In addition, the CD and vinyl box sets will include Goats Head Soup in 5.1 Surround Sound, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res mixes, along with the Dancing With Mr. D, Silver Train and Angie videos.

Also included will be a 120-page book featuring photographs and essays by Ian McCann, Nick Kent and Daryl Easlea, along with four tour posters from 1973.