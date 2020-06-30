Listen to Power Gravy, the best Iron Maiden song ever created by artificial intelligence

The internet can throw up surprises, but it's also predictable. Take YouTuber Funk Turkey, for instance: he's done what successful YouTubers always do, and repeated the formula that brought him success first time around.

Mere weeks on from blowing up the web by writing a song in the style of AC/DC using artificial intelligence, he's done precisely the same with Iron Maiden.

Using a set of lyrics provided by lyrics.rip – a web service that scrapes the Lyrics Genius database for a particular artist, then cleverly splices together the results using predictive algorithms to compose a new song – Funk Turkey added some music, before singing the results in the style of Bruce Dickinson. The result? Power Gravy.

"All music and vocals were performed, mixed, and mastered by me," says Funk Turkey. "In my kitchen, on a white Epiphone Flying V, a crappy mic, and an old copy of ProTools."

"Bruce Dickinson is very hard to emulate/impersonate," he continues. "So I just did the best I could and hope it's not awful. That man has golden pipes. It sounds like a South Park parody, but then again, it is a parody, so... uhhhh... don't take it too seriously."

Fear not, Funk Turkey. There's very little danger of that.