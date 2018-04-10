Listen to Metallica’s Master Of Puppets get a smooth jazz makeover

Metallica’s iconic thrash anthem Master Of Puppets has received an unexpected jazz makeover.

Genius mash-up master Andy Rehfeldt has followed up his unexpected reimagining the metal legend’s Enter Sandman with a foot-tapping, finger-popping version of the title track from their 1986 album.

Rehfeldt’s version replaces the original’s titanium-plated riffs with a jazzy, noodling guitar, while the mid-section breakdown is more supper club than metal club. Thankfully, James Hetfield’s bark remains intact.

It’s not the first time Rehfeldt has overhauled an iconic metal song. He’s also turned Alice In Chains’ Man In The Box into a 70s funk-style number, given the jazz club treatement to Rage Against The Machine’s Killing In The Name and reinvented Rammstein’s Du Hast in a bossa nova style.