It’s one of the most talked about and understandably disliked snare sounds of all time, so how would it sound slotted into one of heavy metal’s greatest songs?

Well YouTuber datadreams 2000 (we’re guessing the 2000th member of the datadreams family) has replaced every snare hit on Metallica’s Master Of Puppets with the snare sound on St Anger. The results are interesting to say the least, but we’ll let you decide on whether or not it’s an improvement…