Listen to Lemmy and Würzel on Leader Of Down track Paradise Turned Into Dust

Leader Of Down’s debut album Cascade Into Chaos is to be released later this month.

The band was the brainchild of late Motorhead guitarist Michael “Würzel” Burston and bassist Tim Atkinson, who began working on the record back in 2008 with former Fastway drummer Steve Clarke.

Those sessions included the track Paradise Turned Into Chaos which was written with Lemmy to sing on, with the Motorhead icon recording the song at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles in 2015 – shortly before his death later that year. Now a video for the track has been released and can be watched below.

Lemmy also provides vocals on the album track Laugh At The Devil.

The core lineup of the band consisted of Atkinson, vocalist Matt Baker and guitarist Alex Ward, and, following Würzel’s death in 2011, they continued to work on the album, bringing in Phil Campbell, “Fast” Eddie Clarke, Lee Richards, Bruce Foxton and Cliff Evans.

As a result, Leader Of Down – named after Würzel misheard the lyrics to Status Quo’s Down Down – will now release Cascade Into Chaos on September 28 via Cleopatra Records.

It feels very strange without Würzel being here, and I know he would be thrilled with the final result Tim Atkinson

Atkinson says: “It's a very bittersweet feeling now that the album is being released. It feels very strange without Würzel being here, and I know he would be thrilled with the final result.

“It was a real pleasure writing with Würzel as we instinctively knew what both of us were thinking when we put our ideas forward.

“We always wanted Lemmy to sing on Paradise Turned Into Dust, and it was a very emotional session in Los Angeles when Lemmy completed the track. I just wish that Würz had been there to see it.”

Atkinson adds: “It was amazing that so many friends helped us to finish the album with guest appearances and I can only thank them from the bottom of my heart. To hear Phil playing with Würzel again was absolutely fantastic.”

Cascade Into Chaos is now available for pre-order. Find details below.

Leader Of Down - Cascade Into Chaos

1. Paradise Turned Into Dust (Feat. Lemmy)

2. Cascade Into Chaos

3. People Say I'm Crazy

4. Serial Killjoy (Feat. Bruce Foxton)

5. Children Of Disease (Feat. Phil Campbell, Whitfield Crane & Lee Richards)

6. Snakebite (Feat. “Fast” Eddie Clarke)

7. Punch & Geordie

8. Feel Good (Feat. Cliff Evans)

9. The Killing Rain

10. Laugh at the Devil (Feat. Lemmy & Fast Eddie Clarke)