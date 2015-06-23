Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials for Europe

Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials will return to Europe for a run of festival shows next month.

The award-winning Chicago blues outfit’s tour includes a visit to the Edinburgh Jazz And Blues festival on July 19.

Frontman Lil’ Ed Williams will be joined by bassist and half-brother James ‘Pookie’ Young, guitarist Mike Garrett and drummer Kelly Littleton. The lineup have been together for 26 years.

Slide guitarist and vocalist Williams was inspired by his uncle, JB Hatto. He recently said: “Long ago, uncle JB told me, ‘When you get the right guys in your band, you’ll know.’

“When Mike and then Kelly joined up with me and Pookie, we just clicked. I knew. We are a family – and families stay together.”

The Imperials have won the Living Blues Critics’ and Readers’ Best Live Performer awards multiple times. Their most recent studio release was 2012’s Jump Start.

Jul 10: Sierre Blues Festival, Switzerland Jul 11: Hodarribia Blues Festival, Spain Jul 15: Cahors Festival, France Jul 18: Droska Umea, Sweden Jul 19: Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival, UK