Lenny Kravitz free dental clinic raided by police

A free dental clinic set up by Lenny Kravitz for poor people in the Bahamas has been raided by police.

The guitar hero has lived in Gregory town on the island of Eleuthera for years and his Let Love Rule Foundation has worked with many local charities.

One of his projects – a clinic manned by overseas dentists and which provides free dentures and other dental treatment to residents – was targeted by police and immigration officials on Monday (December 21).

Local paper The Eleutheran reports: “The police received a report that there was a group of persons operating an illegal clinic at the Catholic Hall in Gregory Town. As a result officers visited the location along with immigration officers.

“While there they spoke with Mr Lenny Kravitz who reported that he was hosting the free clinic through his Let Love Rule foundation in conjunction with the GLO Good Foundation.

“Mr Kravitz was not able to produce documentation authorising the event, as a result he was informed that he was in breach of the Immigration and Public Health Acts and was instructed to cease all operations until proper authorisation was obtained.”

Kravitz has declined to comment, but according to The Eleutheran, officers apologised after the raid and it is believed the clinic will return in the new year.