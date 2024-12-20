Lemmy's ashes have gone on display at Stringfellows, the famous London adult entertainment club where the late Motörhead leader spent much of his free time.

Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell spoke at the event, as did Mick Stevenson and Rob Kiewik from the Motörheadbangers fan club.

"Thanks for coming up tonight for this little ceremony, which is part of the Lemmy Forever Movement which is dedicated to remembering and honouring the fantastic legacy of his which was so revered, so unique and loved by so many people worldwide," said Campbell. "I don't think Lemmy wanted be put in a box, just one box and, you know, laid there, sat there.

"He loved the road, he loved being on the tour bus. He loved travelling and he loved meeting people of all walks of life. So he's going to have the best view a little bit later on [referring to Lemmy's urn, which will overlook the bar]. So I'm sure he will enjoy that.

"Motörhead is not is past tense. It's present tense. You know, the music will live forever. And one thing that Lemmy wanted to do with his life was to create an unforgettable rock and roll band and I think we all agree he definitely achieved that."

Lemmy’s ashes have also been scattered at the German metal festival Wacken Open Air, and some were enshrined at the Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles and at Nottingham Rock City earlier this year. In addition, the ashes held at Rock City will be displayed at the nearby Bloodstock Festival annually.

"Lemmy wasn't the type of rock star that wanted to be kept away from the fans," says Motöhead manager Todd Singerman. "He was the kind of guy that anyone could have a drink and conversation with, in fact in the end, he would end up buying them a drink!"

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"'Lemmy Forever' will continue to allow Lemmy to rest in some of his favourite places around the world, and will further allow fans more places to toast, celebrate, share and remember Lemmy together with his energy and presence close by.

"We encourage people to visit him. He was always a man of the people, so come and toast him, re-tell your favourite stories with friends, give your confessions to him, whatever you may have wanted to speak with Lemmy about at the end of a bar, you'll now always have your chance."