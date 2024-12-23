Las Vegas honours ZZ Top icon with special ceremony for 'Billy Gibbons Day'

The city of Las Vegas, Nevada, has honoured ZZ Top star Billy Gibbons with a special ceremony.

Las Vegas mayor Brian Knudsen proclaimed December 16 as Billy Gibbons Day and welcomed Gibbons to City Hall to mark the event.

Addressing Gibbons, alongside the musician's wife and a Las Vegas showgirl, Mayor Knudsen said: "We, the Mayor and members of Las Vegas City Council, do hereby take great pride in proclaiming December 16, 2024, as Billy Gibbons Day."

The mayor's official proclamation reads: "Billy Gibbons is an American rock musician, best known as the guitarist and primary vocalist for 'That Little Ol Band From Texas' – ZZ Top.

"Billy began his canter in Moving Sidewalks and was the opening act for the Jimi Hendrix Experience.

"Billy Gibbons formed ZZ Top in late 1969 and released ZZ Top's first album in early 1971, They are known for their live performances, sly and humorous lyrics, and the matching appearances wearing sunglasses, hats and long beards.

"Billy has supported Las Vegas entertainment and the local community through his musical appearances for the past 55 years."

You can watch the proclamation in the social media post below.

Recalling that support slot his teenaged group the Moving Sidewalks performed for Hendrix in Texas in 1968, Gibbons told Classic Rock they boldly covered two Hendrix songs in their set.

He said: "To try and wrap your head around those compositions, it was something so new you didn’t quite know where to begin.

"We were fortunate to be able to interpret our versions of Foxy Lady and Purple Haze. They were Texas interpretations.

"On leaving the stage I was grabbed by the shoulders and there was Hendrix smiling. He said: ‘I got to meet you. You got a lot of nerve! I like it.'"