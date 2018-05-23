Korn’s Munky and Head writing for The Serenity Of Suffering follow-up

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis says that the band have begun laying the groundwork for their next album.

They released The Serenity Of Suffering in 2016, with Davis about to launch his solo album Black Labyrinth on May 25 via Sumerian Records.

And while he’s been working on the record and planning his upcoming solo tour dates, the vocalist has confirmed that guitarists James ‘Munky’ Shaffer and Brian ‘Head’ Welch have begun putting the first pieces in place for what will be their 13th studio album.

Davis tells on KLOS radio’s Whiplash: “I’m pulling double duty. Munky and Head have been writing with different people for a while now, getting songs together.

“We’ll all come together in Los Angeles in a studio. We're going to start writing some songs together for a week.

“They're going to keep writing and when I get back from tour, I'm going to jump right back in and write some more with them. Then we'll start working on the record probably late this year.”

Korn will play three shows in September to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 1998 album Follow The Leader.

Davis will kick off the European leg of his solo tour with a performance at Germany’s Rock Am Ring on June 1.

Jonathan Davis 2018 solo European tour dates

Jun 01: Nuremberg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 02: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 04: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Jun 06: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Jun 07: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Jun 08: Download Festival, UK

Jun 10: Luxembourg Rockhal Club, Luxembourg

Jun 11: Pratten Z7, Switzerland

Jun 13: Prague Rocks 2018, Czech Republic

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 20: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France