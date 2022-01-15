Korn: “We’re proud to have started nu metal: love it or hate it, it’s stood the test of time”

For the longest time, Korn shied away from the term ‘nu metal’, but guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch tells Metal Hammer that the Californian quintet now take pride in being credited as the originators of the genre.

“We’re proud to be seen as scene elders,” says Head. “It’s funny, every band that would be associated with nu metal never liked that title, because we never gave that tag to ourselves, it was whoever made it up, you know? When you’re in a band, you want to call the shots, you want to be In charge of your branding, and it was someone else who branded us that. And so we were like, No, that's not cool. So we didn't like it.



“But nu metal, love it or hate it, and Korn, has stood the test of time. And we're very grateful that we can be looked at as the originators, and that we started something that still reverberates all these decades later, and people are still liking it.



“And, you know, the nu metal era was a fun time,” Head insists. “I'll tell you what, you know, these type of shows, there were no boring shows. People can say all they want about nu metal, or whatever, but you come to a Korn show, you’re going to see energy, you're going to see a party, and it’s going to be a fun time. Even as we're getting older, it's still just a rush, every show. We love our fans, we love the energy, and we’re grateful for what we created.”

Earlier this week, Korn released a second single from their forthcoming fourteenth album, Requiem, the album’s opening track Forgotten.



“It’s a great opener, I think,” Head tells Metal Hammer. “That song reminds me of just going into the studio and starting this whole record. It takes me back. Jonathan's lyrics are amazing, I love the opening riff… I really love where that song went.”



Requiem will be released on February 4, via Loma Vista Recordings.

Korn play Download festival on June 12.