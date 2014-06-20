Kix kick back on 1st record in 20 years

Details of the first Kix album in almost 20 years have been revealed.

The band from Maryland, USA, will release Rock Your Face Off on Monday, August 4. It will be their seventh album, and first since 1995’s Show Business.

A single, Love Me With Your Top Down, is set to be released later this month.

Guitarist Brian ‘Damage’ Forsythe says: “When we first played Love Me With Your Top Down live just a few months ago, it went over like gangbusters with the fans. It’s a catchy little tune with classic Kix flavour, a perfect choice for the first taste of the record.”

Frontman Steve Whiteman says of the album: “It’s still hot women, fast cars, and great moments. I want everybody to end up on their feet, whether they’re working out or stuck in rush hour traffic. This is a release, something to lift your spirits when you need it. You can party to this one.”

Kix reunited in 2003 following years of downtime. Tours followed before the band felt the time was right to enter the studio.

Forsythe adds: “In many ways, this is for the Kix diehards as much as it is for us. When we started doing this again, tons of fans came out of the woodwork. They’d show up with their kids, and it was just incredible to see. We had to deliver for them.”

Rock Your Face Off tracklist