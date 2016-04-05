Kiss reveal cinema show trailer

Kiss have released a trailer for the concert movie they’ll screen in cinemas around the world on May 25.

Kiss Rocks Vegas was shot during their November 2014 residency at the Hard Rock Hotel And Casino in Las Vegas.

The one-night-only screenings are set to include footage that won’t be made available anywhere else. The band say: “Fans can expect sky high flames, ear-bursting volume and a few drops of blood! Join with fans around the world – feel like you are in Vegas.”

Tickets are on sale now via KissMyCinema.com, with UK availability among the most recent updates.