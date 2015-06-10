KEN Mode stream new album Success

Noisy hardcore bastards KEN Mode are releasing their sixth album Success next month and we’re streaming it for you right now!

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the album, frontman Jesse Matthewson says: “Some of you are going to love this, some of you are going to hate it. This is a time warp for us, back to a simpler time; to when we were 15 and excited to be listening to Nirvana, Cop Shoot Cop, the VSS, Drive Like Jehu, and Circus Lupus – and not fitting in with anyone we knew. This is the record we as a band needed to make, and as an artist, it is the most proud I am of any piece of art I have been a part of making, both sonically and visually. People will file these things where they want, so pigeon-hole away.”

Pre-order your of Success now from iTunes.