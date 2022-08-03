Keith Richards hopes The Rolling Stones will record new music this year

Keith Richards has expressed his hope that The Rolling Stones will record some brand new material sooner rather than later. Speaking to Apple Music 1 (opens in new tab) (as reported by NME), the legendary guitarist notes that he hopes the British rock icons will “have recorded some stuff by the end of the year”.

Richards did admit that he has no idea what format said music would arrive in or if it'd even be available on streaming platforms, adding: "I just make records and then we figure out how they come out, right? That’s what I do."

A new Rolling Stones album would mark the first full-length release from the band since 2016's Blue & Lonesome. That record, however, consisted entirely of covers, paying tribute to blues artists such as Little Walter, Howlin' Wolf and Willie Dixon. Were the Stones to release an album of their own material, it'd mark the first full-length record of original Stones songs since 2005's A Bigger Bang.

A new Stones album would also mark the band's first major release since the death of drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away last year aged 80. Keith Richards has previously stated that current Rolling Stones touring drummer, Steve Jordan, who began playing with the band since last year, would be able to help the band finish recording their next album.

The Rolling Stones have spent most of the summer on the road for their huge European Sixty tour. The tour wraps up tonight at a recently announced bonus date in Berlin, Germany.