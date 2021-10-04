Keith Moon once broke into Mick Jagger's hotel room dressed as Batman

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger reveals that The Who's Keith Moon once broke into his hotel room dressed as Batman as part of a prank.

Speaking to Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show, Jagger recalls that the incident happened sometime in the 1970s, and that "lunatic" Moon – while dressed in a Batman costume – broke into his hotel room in Los Angeles by climbing up a fire escape.

Jagger explains, "Keith was a complete lunatic. I was in LA in a hotel once, asleep, and he broke into my room dressed as Batman.

"I woke up and there was Batman in front of me, with a mask and everything. It is not what you expect in the middle of the night.”

Bewildered and fearing for his life, the frontman reveals how he instantly sought to defend himself from the anonymous trespasser. "I think I had a knife, at least some sort of defensive weapon. So I pulled the knife and he said, ‘Oh no, it’s Keith’.

“I said, ‘You’re not Keith… I can tell you are not from your voice’. He replied, ‘No, Keith Moon’. Then he took the mask off.”

Explaining how the late drummer managed to break in, Jagger says "He came up the fire escape. [He was] a nutcase.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jagger opens up about life following the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts – who passed away on August 24 this year. Hailing Watts as "the heartbeat" of the band with a "steady personality", Jagger remembers the times he shared with the drummer outside of The Stones.

"I miss Charlie because he had a great sense of humour and we also were… outside of the band, we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times" says Jagger. "We liked sports, we’d go to football, we’d go to cricket games, and we had other interests apart from music.”