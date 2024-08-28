Kate Bush on her love of David Bowie: "He was just the right amount of weird, obviously intelligent and, of course, very sexy"

Kate Bush was a big fan of David Bowie, so much so that in 2007, she penned the foreword for MOJO Magazine's special on the musician.

Noting her experience of discovering Bowie - who would go on to greatly inspire her within her own music - Bush wrote: "I was sitting in my bath, submerged in bubbles, listening to Radio Luxembourg when I heard David Bowie for the first time.

"'There’s a starman waiting in the sky…'. I thought it was such an interesting song [Starman] and that he had a really unusual voice. Soon I was to hear that track everywhere, and Bowie’s music became a part of my life."

She continued, "Was it Bo-Wie, Bowie or B'wee? Everything about him was intriguing. When I saw him on Top Of The Pops he was almost insect-like, his clothing was theatrical and bizarre; was that a dress? No one was sure, but my conclusion was that he was quite beautiful".

Adding how the legendary vocalist soon became a favourite, rivalling her other heroes at the time, Bush added: "His picture found itself on my bedroom wall next to the sacred space reserved solely for my greatest love - Elton John".

"A fantastic songwriter with a voice to match, Bowie had everything. He was just the right amount of weird, obviously intelligent and, of course, very sexy."

Luckily for the Wuthering Heights singer, she managed to attend Bowie's final show as Ziggy Stardust, which took place on July 3, 1973, at London's Hammersmith Odeon.

Bush recalled: "Ziggy played guitar. And I was there to see his last show as Ziggy Stardust with The Spiders From Mars. The atmosphere was just so charged that at the end, when he cried, we all cried with him."

Speaking of the moment she got to meet him properly for the first time in real life, she wrote: "Working at Abbey Road studios some years later, I popped in to see a friend on another session....I was stopped in my tracks."

"Standing elegantly poised behind the console was David Bowie. He was lit from above and smoking a cigarette. He said, 'Hello Kate. "I froze on the spot and said, 'Er...Hello,' and then left the room, caught my breath outside the door and didn't dare to go back in again."

"We've met many times since then and I don’t have to leave the room any more....or do I?".

Following his death in 2016, Bush wrote a tribute in The Guardian, which read: "David Bowie had everything. He was intelligent, imaginative, brave, charismatic, cool, sexy and truly inspirational both visually and musically. He created such staggeringly brilliant work, yes, but so much of it and it was so good. There are great people who make great work but who else has left a mark like his? No one like him.

"I’m struck by how the whole country has been flung into mourning and shock. Shock, because someone who had already transcended into immortality could actually die. He was ours. Wonderfully eccentric in a way that only an Englishman could be."

She continued, "Whatever journey his beautiful soul is now on, I hope he can somehow feel how much we all miss him."