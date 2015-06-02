Josh Taerk streams Here’s To Change album

Josh Taerk has given Classic Rock an exclusive stream of his new album, Here’s To Change, the follow-up to 2013’s self-titled Josh.

“I wanted the feel of the record, the tempo, the rhythm, the starts and stops in each song to feel more alive,” says Taerk, inspired by the 70s and 80s recordings go artists like Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, and Neil Young. “I wanted a more human sound. I am so excited for people to hear this!’”

The album was recorded in Nashville with producer Teddy Morgan, who’s worked on actor Kevin Costner’s music and on two albums by Hall & Oates guitarist John Oates, Good Road to Follow and Stand Strong. Oates adds backing vocals to the title track and to Wise Man, and says “I’ve enjoyed getting to know Josh Taerk and his music over the last few years, and knew that Nashville would be the place where he could make this album really come alive. Josh and my friend Teddy Morgan did a great job and I think it is Josh’s best work to date.”

Taerk also has a fan in Bruce Springsteen’s drummer Max Weinberg, who says, “I’ve known, and played with, a few singer/songwriters in my time, and I can tell you — Josh Taerk has what it takes.”

Here’s To Change is released on July 20, and the title track will be available as a single on June 8.

Live Dates

Jun 3: London, 12 Bar Jun 4: Balham, The Bedford Jun 5: London, Islington O2 Academy2