Queens Of The Stone Age's Josh Homme thinks bands who don't want to play their biggest hits for their fans are "a little c**ty"

Josh Homme disapproves of bands who are reluctant to play their most popular songs, and thinks artists should be more grateful to the fans who have helped make them successful.

During a recent appearance on the Tuna on Toast With Stryker podcast, the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman explains: "I understand that I’m always going to play No One Knows because I still like playing that song and that’s something that it’s an agreement with the audience. I assume that this is a part of coming here to see us, and here you go.”

He continues: "When there’s bands that don’t want to play their big song or their big songs, I always think it’s a little cunty to do that. Acting like a song that a lot of people like is a burden is just a strange reaction to the gift that your fans have given you. Seems like an odd reaction.”

Elaborating on how he often notices bands who seem uncomfortable with their own popularity, Homme adds: “In the years of doing this, I’ve seen a lot of artists… sort of get angry at their own music for doing well. Having fans is a cool thing. And they want stuff. And when it comes to playing the stuff that they want, I feel like that’s why this is happening, right?

“You guys are all here because you want to hear some stuff and also have no idea what’s going to happen. And you need to have that basic food group in order for me to surprise you, too. Surprise requires knowing some constants are going to happen. So I don’t sweat stuff like that.”

Queens Of The Stone Age's eighth studio album In Times New Roman... was released in June.

Listen to the podcast episode below: