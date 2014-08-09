Jon Lord celebrated as The Composer

A second promo from Celebrating Jon Lord At The Royal Albert Hall has been released, including a clip from the world premiere of a track the late icon wrote with Steve Balsamo.

Last week EarMusic launched a video detailing the half of the April concert dedicated to Lord’s “Rock Legend” career, including performances by Deep Purple, Bruce Dickinson, Glenn Hughes, Rick Wakeman, Micky Moody and others.

The new teaser concentrates on his life as a classical composer and features a section of his piece All Those Years Ago, which had never previously been performed.

Celebrating Jon Lord will be launched on September 26 containing a Blu-ray of the April concert, three CDs, two seven-inch vinyl singles, a shirt, a replica of a page of Lord’s score for Sarabande and a reproduction of the concert programme. Separate Blur-ray, 2DVD, CD and download editions will also be available. Pre-order now.

Tracklist

The Composer

Fantasia from Sarabande Durham Awakes from Durham Concerto All Those Years Ago (with Steve Balsamo and Micky Moody) Pictured Within (with Miller Anderson) Sarabande from Sarabande (with Rick Wakeman) One From The Meadow (with Margo Buchanan) Bourrée from Sarabande Afterwards (with Jeremy Irons and Paul Mann)

The Rock Legend

Things Get Better (Paul Weller) I Take What I Want (Weller, Moody) Silas and Jerome (Phil Campbell, Ian Paice, Bernie Marsden) I’m Gonna Stop Drinking (Campbell, Paice, Marsden) Soldier of Fortune (Balsamo, Sandi Thom, Moody) You Keep On Moving (Glenn Hughes, Bruce Dickinson, Paice, Don Airey, Moody) Burn (Hughes, Dickinson, Paice, Airey, Rick Wakeman) This Time Around (Hughes)

Deep Purple celebrating Jon Lord