Jon Bon Jovi's wife in hospital dash

Jon Bon Jovi's wife was rushed to hospital after deeply cutting her hand while cooking.

Dorothea Hurley, 52, was working in the kitchen when a knife she was using slipped and sliced into the palm of her hand. Paramedics were called to the house after Saturday’s incident and Dorothea was taken to New York City’s Beth Israel Medical Centre.

After being given stitches to close the heavily bleeding wound, she was allowed home later the same day, the New York Post reports.

High school sweethearts Jon and Dorothea married in 1989 at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The couple have four children.

