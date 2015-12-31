Joanne Shaw Taylor: Lemmy had life figured out

Joanne Shaw Taylor has paid tribute to Motorhead mainman Lemmy Kilmister following his death at the age of 70.

He passed away on December 28, two days after being told he was suffering from an aggressive form of cancer.

Taylor says: “After hearing the news I spent a little time re-reading some of his quotes. Obviously he leaves behind him an amazing musical legacy – but the thing that’s always struck me most is that he was one of the few that really had life figured out.

“No regrets, no excuses, a one of a kind character. He knew exactly who he was and how he wanted to live.

“70 years lived to the fullest – I think we could all learn a lot from him.”

Meanwhile, Taylor has posted a new year greeting video, thanking fans for their support during 2015.