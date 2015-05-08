Jesse Malin turns up the power

Jesse Malin has released a video for his single Turn Up The Mains, taken from his New York Before The War album. He starts a UK tour next week.

“The song is a ‘fuck you’ anthem to blow away all the things we are hit with on a daily basis to make room for something better,” says Jesse. “Sometimes celebrations can be fuelled by anger and anxiety.”

Turn Up The Mains is released on May 18. New York Before The War is out now.

UK Tour dates

May 14: Manchester Night & Day May 15: Nottingham Bodgea Social Club May 17: Glasgow King Tuts May 18: Newcastle The Cluny May 19: Birmingham 02 Academy 2 May 20: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms May 21: London Tufnell Park Dome

