Jack White vinyls found hidden in furniture lining

Copies of a rare vinyl single by one of Jack White’s side projects have been found hidden inside the lining of two separate pieces of furniture.

Ten years after The Upholsterers hid 100 copies of their second single Your Furniture Was Always Dead… I Was Just Too Afraid To Tell You inside furniture that was being reupholstered, two of them have turned up.

And in celebration of the findings, The Upholsterers’ label Third Man Records has released the cover art for the single.

White – himself a former upholsterer – teamed up with friend Brian Muldoon in the group. They pressed 100 copies of the single and decided to hide them inside furniture that Muldoon was reupholstering.

A statement by Third Man Records says: “Recently Third Man Records has been made aware of the discovery of two different copies found by two separate individuals of the second single by the Upholsterers.

“This duo, comprising of actual upholsterers Jack White and Brian Muldoon, pressed 100 copies of this single and proceeded to hide them in furniture being reupholstered by Muldoon in 2004, in celebration of his 25th year in the business.

“In celebration of these discoveries, Third Man would like to share with everyone the cover art for this single, done by noted Detroit artist Gordon Newton.”