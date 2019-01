As tributes go, this is something else.

The city of Jaworzna, Poland, has only gone and named a traffic circle after Slayer guitarist and metal legend, Jeff Hanneman, who passed away last May.

Officially titled “Jeff Hanneman’s Circle Pit”, the tribute was put together after supremely metal couple Joanna Macek Czuszek and Krzysztof Czuszek won naming rights at an annual charity auction. What a couple of legends!