In Flames return to UK

In Flames return to the UK later this year in support of 11th album Siren Charms.

It’s due on September 8 via Epic, and the Swedish outfit will embark on a large-scale European tour later that month. It includes three shows in the UK during October.

Revealing the album art and tracklist earlier this month, the band said it was recorded over “six intense weeks” and added: “This is In Flames 2014 – all for the fans to use and abuse.”

Lead track Rusted Nail was released as a single last week. Tour support comes from Wovenwar and While She Sleeps.

Oct 16: Manchester Ritz

Oct 17: Glasgow O2 ABC

Oct 18: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire