Iggy Pop recalls working with Guns N' Roses duo Slash and Duff McKagan: "They arrived with a gallon of vodka and a bowl of blow"

Duff McKagan is one of the featured players on Iggy Pop's just-released Every Loser album, and in a new interview in the new issue of Classic Rock, the Godfather of Punk recalls the beginnings of his long-standing friendship with Guns N' Roses' bassist.



"I've known Duff since he was in his early twenties," Pop tells Classic Rock's Ian Fortnam. "Both he and Slash worked on [Iggy’s 1990 album] Brick By Brick. I used to go over to Duff’s house – at the time he was trying to decide between the Playboy model he was dating and the weather girl – and rehearse. One time Slash was three hours late because, he said, 'I’m sorry but my snake escaped into the wall'."

Recalling the trio's somewhat unorthodox working methods, Pop says, "Before we set to work they said: “We’ll have to have a discussion before we start.” So they arrived with a gallon of vodka and a bowl of blow and, as a result of living through that, I got to know them pretty well."

Pop's 19th solo album, Every Loser is reviewed in the new issue of Classic Rock, with Ian Fortnam calling it "a stone-cold classic", noting "Every Loser captures an Iggy Pop never more ready to be himself."

Elsewhere in his CR interview, Pop reflects upon becoming accepted by the mainstream, and his Lifetime Achievement Grammy award.



"Things changed and society met me halfway," he states. "The Grammys kept wanting to talk to me on the phone and I kept telling my manager: 'I don’t want to talk to them. I hate those people. They want me to be an exhibit in their museum or something.' Then when I finally spoke to the lady from the Grammys a couple of months later she said: 'We’re giving you the lifetime achievement. Without you there’s no Lil Nas X and there’s no Billie Eilish.' According to her, 'You’re a direct link to the artists that are at the top of our awards list this year.' So that’s what one person had to say, and I’ll take that for what it’s worth."

Read the full interview with Iggy Pop in the new issue of Classic Rock, which also featiures exclusive interviews with Rush and former Thin Lizzy duo Scott Gorham and Brian Robertson.

