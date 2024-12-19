"I hope your journeys will be safe." Black Sabbath legend Bill Ward shares message for Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain following tour retirement

Legendary Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward has shared a moving message for Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain, following McBrain's recent announcement that he himself would be retiring as Maiden's full-time drummer.

Posting to his social media channels, Ward, who departed Black Sabbath in 2012 following a contract dispute around their reunion, wrote: "Dear Nicko. In retiring to meet new horizons, I hope your journeys will be safe. I think it is so respectful and dignified that your drum chair will be available to you for any future Iron Maiden recordings, an idea that leads without fanfare, an idea that lays in tandem with any lick or rudiment, on any day. Respectfully, Bill Ward".

Revealing that Maiden's recent show in Sao Paolo, Brazil would be his last, Nicko McBrain wrote in a statement shared by the band: "What can I say? Touring with Maiden the last 42 years has been an incredible journey! To my devoted fan base, you made it all worthwhile and I love you! To my devoted wife, Rebecca, you made it infinitely easier and I love you! To my kids, Justin and Nicholas, thank you for understanding the absences and I love you! To my friends that are always there for me, I love you! To my bandmates, you made it a dream come true and I love you!"

McBrain's retirement means he will sadly miss out on Iron Maiden's upcoming Run For Your Lives world tour, which will take place across 2025 and 2026 and will celebrate the band's first eight albums. Simon Dawson, drummer for Steve Harris' side project British Lion, will sit behind the kit for those dates.

