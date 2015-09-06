Hynde stands by rape comments

Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde has defended her recent rape comments.

She caused controversy last month for suggesting that women could be to blame for some rapes after she revealed her own experience of being the victim of sex attacks.

She told the Sunday Times: “If I’m very modestly dressed and I’m keeping to myself, and someone attacks me, then I’d say that’s his fault. But if I’m being very lairy, putting it about and being provocative, then you’re enticing someone who’s unhinged. Don’t do that. That’s just common sense.”

That sparked anger, with Victim Support director Lucy Hastings criticising the comments and former Runaway Jackie Fox stating she was concerned about the remarks.

But despite the controversy, Hynde stands by her views.

She tells the Washington Post: “They’re entitled to say whatever they want. If you don’t want my opinion, don’t ask me for it.”

And when reminded of what she originally said, Hynde responds: “Sounds like common sense.”

She continues: “At the moment, we’re in one of the worst humanitarian crises in our lifetime. You see a Turkish policeman carrying the body of a three-year-old boy who got washed up on the shore.

“These are the heartbreaking images we have, and we’re talking about millions of displaced people whose families have been destroyed – and we’re talking about comments that I allegedly made about girls in their underwear.”

Hynde releases her autobiography Reckless on September 8.