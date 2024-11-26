In a reminder of the way things used to be, Hollywood A-lister Hugh Grant has reminisced about an early concert experience that couldn't be repeated today.

"I went to an Elton John concert at Watford football ground," Grant tells the NME. "His supporting act was Rod Stewart and the third on the Bill was Nazareth. So it must have been quite early.

"Anyway, I couldn't concentrate 'cause I smoked 20 Players No. 6. Remember them? They were the cheapest fags you could get. I just felt so sick. I was about fourteen."

The show in question took place on May 5, 1974, shortly after Elton John had been named vice-president of Watford FC, who were in financial strife. He'd approached the club to ask if he could help, and ended up headlining a benefit show at Vicarage Road, Watford's home stadium, to raise funds for the club. Tickets were just £1.

John planned to play the show dressed as the club's mascot, Harry the Hornet, but was unable to find a suitable costume and instead took the stage dressed as a giant bee.

As for those smokes, the Players No. 6 brand was introduced in 1965, targeting the cheap end of the market, and swiftly became the UK's best-selling cigarette, claiming an extraordinary 21% of the UK market.

In 1972, a packet of 20 cost just 21p (then about 50¢), but No. 6's reign was ended after tobacco taxation was harmonised with the EU in 1978, resulting in more up-market brands like Benson & Hedges Special Filter selling for a similar price.

Cigarette smoking was banned in UK football stadiums in 2007.