How Hoffmann thinks before he plays

Accept have released the third video preview for their forthcoming album Blind Rage, in which co-founder Wolf Hoffmann reveals he sings solo ideas to himself before working them out on guitar.

The German axeman believes he has a unique approach to the creative process. He says: “I’m a gut player – I just play what I feel. I’m not somebody who sits down and practices all day long, and waits for a nice melody to come his way.

“I do the opposite. I sit and think, ‘What could the song really need?’ as if it was a vocal idea, then I work it out that way. I sing it to myself first, then teach myself how to play it.”

Hoffman also discusses some of the artists who influenced him, name checking Ritchie Blackmore and describing Uli Jon Roth as “probably the best of them all.”

The veteran guitarist revealed last month the band decided on the album title after seeing Dan Goldsworthy’s cover artwork: “None of the song titles we had worked with the cover so we figured we’d come up with something that symbolises what Accept and our music stand for,” he says. “And Blind Rage just seemed fitting.”

Their 14th studio work on August 15 via Nuclear Blast.