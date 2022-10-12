Horror icon John Carpenter reveals his favourite Metallica song, says he doesn’t care about Ozzy Osbourne

Halloween director and all-round horror icon John Carpenter has once again talked about his love of Metallica – but not Ozzy Osbourne.

Speaking to Metal Injection (opens in new tab), Carpenter – who writes and records the music that for most of his films – acknowledged his admiration for James Hetfield and co, pointed to 1991’s Enter Sandman as his favourite Metallica song.

"Well, the best Metallica song is probably Enter Sandman,” says Carpenter. “It's classic. Yeah, I'm a guitar riff guy, but that goes way back there. Even in the 50s they were doing that stuff. The Stones were doing riffs, on and on. So I embrace all rock except when it gets into the more modern stuff. I'm not a rap fan. And anyway, we'll leave all that alone."

The director also talked about his friendship with Alice Cooper, but added that he had little time for Ozzy Osbourne.

“I wouldn't care about Ozzy Osbourne that much,” says Carpenter, when asked if he listened to Black Sabbath when he was younger. “I didn't think he had much of a voice, but my rock’n’roll roots go back to the 50s. I grew up with the 50s rock and also the pop music of the 50s. And then when The Beatles came along it was all over. It was over. That was it.”

Carpenter wrote, directed and scored the first Halloween movie, released in 1978. He was also involved in the two sequels, 1981’s Halloween II and 1982’s Halloween III: Season Of The Witch.

More recently, he‘s been executive producer on the 2018 Halloween reboot, its 2019 sequel Halloween Kills and the ‘final’ instalment in the franchise, Halloween Ends, released on October 14.

The Halloween Ends soundtrack, featuring music by Carpenter, his son Cody and Daniel Davies, is also out on October 14.