Hear Ozzy and Lemmy duet on new version of their 1991 co-write Hellraiser

A new version of Ozzy Osbourne / Motörhead anthem Hellraiser has been released, refashioned as a duet between Ozzy and Lemmy.

The song was one of four Ozzy/Lemmy co-writes to feature on Ozzy’s 1991 album No More Tears, and was later recorded by Motörhead for their 1992 album March Or Die. The updated interpretation will feature on the digital reissue of No More Tears, which is being released on September 17 to mark the album’s 30th anniversary.



“I hope everyone enjoys the song,” says Ozzy. “This is just a small way to honour my friend Lemmy. Sharon and I talk a lot about how much we miss him.”

Lemmy also helped Ozzy co-write the album’s big single, the ballad Mama, I’m Coming Home.



Osbourne spoke warmly about his long friendship with Motörhead’s much-missed frontman at the 2018 Metal Hammer Golden Gods awards, revealing that he tried to see Lemmy at his Los Angeles apartment on the day he died in December 2015.

“I miss having him around, he was a good guy, Lemmy Kilmister,” Ozzy said. “I phoned him on the day he died. I knew he was dying. He didn’t even know it was me. I had to say to him: ‘It’s Ozzy, Lem.’ He just gurgled down the phone to me. I said ‘Lemmy, for fuck sake, stay there, I'm coming.’

“I said to Sharon: ‘Fuck it, get in the car, we're going around to his apartment.’ And just as we were leaving she came up to me and said: ‘Don't worry, he's gone.’ And I went 'Oh god…’ I just sunk. It hit me really hard.”