Watch Guns N' Roses duo Slash and Duff McKagan play Stooges classic I Wanna Be Your Dog with Iggy Pop in Hollywood

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash joined his bandmate Duff McKagan onstage at the Hollywood Palladium last night (April 27), making a guest appearance with Iggy Pop and The Losers.

Pop's somewhat ironically-named band features midas touch producer/guitarist Andrew Watt (Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus), English guitarist Jamie Hince (The Kills, ex-Scarfo, ex-Kate Moss), bassist McKagan and drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), and the group have been backing the godfather of punk at select US shows.

Slash joined the group to cover I Wanna Be Your Dog and rock 'n' roll standard Louie Louie. Watch fan-filmed footage of the timeless Stooges' classic below.

Last year Pop told Classic Rock about his experiences working with Slash and Duff on his 1990 album Brick By Brick.



"I've known Duff since he was in his early twenties," Pop said. "Both he and Slash worked on Brick By Brick. I used to go over to Duff’s house – at the time he was trying to decide between the Playboy model he was dating and the weather girl – and rehearse. One time Slash was three hours late: he said, 'I’m sorry but my snake escaped into the wall'."

Recalling the trio's somewhat unorthodox working methods, Pop says, "Before we set to work they said: “We’ll have to have a discussion before we start.” So they arrived with a gallon of vodka and a bowl of blow and, as a result of living through that, I got to know them pretty well."

Pop's 19th solo album, Every Loser, was hailed as "a stone-cold classic" by Classic Rock.