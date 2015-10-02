Gentlemans Pistols: Yorkshire's answer to The A-Team

Gentlemans Pistols have released a video for Devil’s Advocate On Call. The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming album Hustler’s Row, the follow-up to 2011’s At Her Majesty’s Pleasure.

“It’s a harmony laden boogie about being disillusioned,” say the band. ”The performance was shot at Staincross Working Man’s Club just outside of Barnsley and then the other scenes were done in the surrounding area. David Pickering directed the video and did a fantastic job. It’s basically an updated take on the Sweeney and programs of that ilk in which we are wanted, much like the A-Team, for a crime that we didn’t commit.”

The video also features actor George Newton, a star of the Shane Meadows drama *This Is England, *as a knife-wielding maniac attempting to hunt down the band.

Huster’s Row is released on October 16, but can be pre-ordered now. ”With this album, we tried to make a record that we would want to listen to,” says singer James Atkinson. “One that was heavy but melodic, intense but catchy, thoughtful but unruly. A record for reprobates and romantics, for gentlemen and hustlers.ˮ