Clark Jr looks to end of genre judgement

By News  

Gary wants everyone to embrace concept of “jumping from stage to stage”

Gary Clark Jr understands that some people may take time to adjust to his multi-genre approach to his music – but he wishes the process was already complete.

He’s just released second studio album The Story Of Sonny Boy Slim, the follow-up to acclaimed 2013 debut Blak And Blu.

Clark tells EW.com: “I wish there was less discussion about genre around my music. I come from a place where genres co-existed in the most beautiful way, jumping from stage to stage with different genre artists.

“It’s something that I never thought about – and I wouldn’t be happy playing music if I only did one thing.”

He adds: “I understand that people have to familiarise or situate it. But for me, it’s not something I think about. It doesn’t matter what genre it is. If it affects me and I like it, I’m all about it.”

Clark’s part-biographical album The Story Of Sonny Boy Slim is on sale now.