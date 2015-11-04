Gallows 2015 tour captured in print

A limited-edition photobook documenting Gallows’ 2015 tour has been released.

The hardcore outfit supported the launch of fourth album Desolation Sounds with an extensive tour this year. And the road trip has been celebrated in a volume entitled Cease To Exist by photographer Derek Bremner.

Bremner says: “Gallows have been a huge part of my life and my photography for over eight years now, and documenting their tour and working with them on this book is exactly the sort of project I’ve been wanting for a while now.

“This is my attempt at a thank-you to a band who have been more important to me than they will ever know.”

Gallows guitarist Laurent Barnard adds: “Del captures the moment like no one else we know and doubles up as great company on the road. This book is a rare glimpse of Gallows behind the scenes and we’re happy to share it with you.”

Cease To Exist is limited to 150 individually hand-numbered copies and is available to purchase via Bremner’s website.