Galley Beggar to launch 3rd record

Acid folk outfit Galley Beggar will release third album Silence & Tears May via Rise Above Records.

The follow-up to 2012’s self-titled album was recorded at London’s Toerag Studios with producer Liam Watson (White Stripes, Tame Impala).

The British band say they made full use of Watson’s experience and the analogue gear available to develop a modern psychedelic sound while continuing the traditions of folk. They add that their mission is to “imagine the next phase of English folk-rock.”

Galley Beggar have confirmed two UK shows this year, with more to follow:

May 25: London Constitution

Jun 28: Essex Leigh Folk Festival

Silence & Tears tracklist