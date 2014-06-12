GALLERY: Heavy Metal Truants – Day One

After setting off from Alexandra Palace yesterday morning, the Truants made it to the checkpoint for the first day with ease.

But today is the hard one. An 82 mile slog across England to ensure they make it to Donington on time and raise all the money they can for the Heavy Metal Truants charities – Nordoff Robbins, Childline, and Teenage Cancer Trust.

To find out more about Heavy Metal Truants and to donate to this fantastic cause, head over here.

