Friedman hails ‘fantastic’ Babymetal

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman says the fact Babymetal polarise option is a mark of a great band.

He lives in Japan and praised the Japanese trio last year for their “fresh” sound. His solo band guitarist Takayoshi Ohmura is also a member of Babymetal’s backing group.

He tells Metalholic.com: “You have to either absolutely love them or you totally hate them, – and I think that’s the mark of great things.

“I love them. I’m a huge supporter of them and I think they are a fantastic unit.”

But he sees why some music fans are quick to dismiss Su-Metal, Yuimetal and Moametal’s material. “I could totally see a metal purist go, ‘This is not right. This is not what metal’s supposed to be. I can’t stand it,’” he says. “I totally get it. But that’s what I also love about them. I mean, it breaks a lot of rules, and I’m all about breaking rules.”

Friedman moved to Tokyo in 2003 and says the culture in the country has had a profound effect on his music.

He adds: “If you’ve seen some of the stuff I’ve done in Japan, I’ve injected my own metal into pop situations where metal shouldn’t go. But because it’s me, and because it’s the way I did it, it worked. I kind of forced it. And I think that spirit is very metal.”

Friedman released his latest solo album Inferno last year and will return to North America in September for a run of shows to support the album.

