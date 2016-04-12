Four more bands announced for Bloodstock 2016

Bloodostock has expanded its line-up for this summer with a handful more bands.

Rolling into the main stage are the homegrown death metallers Vallenfyre, who’ll be joining the big guns of Mastodon, Gojira and Fear Factory on the Saturday in Derbyshire.

Over on the Sophie Lancaster stage, the tech-metallers Brutai will tear up the Friday. Their long-awaited debut album is coming this summer so it’s going to be a real celebration of prog metal. Joining Brutai on Friday are the Dutch metalcore mob The Charm The Fury who are no strangers to UK festivals and will be bringing their European ferocity to the Sophie stage.

The final band announced today are the technical extreme metallers and Hammer faves Meta-Stasis, who are known for bringing serious bouts of madness to everything they do. They’re currently working on their third album, described by Anon as “throwing out the rule book, cutting edge, boundary redefining electronic death metal.” You’ve been warned.

Check out the full Bloodstock line-up below.

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire on August 11-14. Find out more and buy your tickets here.