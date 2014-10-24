Foo Fighters issue second track from Sonic Highways

Foo Fighters have made a second track from their forthcoming Sonic Highways album available.

The Feast and The Famine comes from the second episode of Dave Grohl’s HBO series Sonic Highways, in which Grohl revisits the Washington DC music community which nurtured his musical endeavours before he moved to Seattle to join Nirvana in 1990.

Opening with the lyric “That night they were burning for truth, down on the corner of 14th and U…”, a reference to the 1968 Washington DC riots, the song also includes references to the ‘DC hardcore scene’s Revolution Summer of 1985, to the Bad Brains’ philosophy of PMA (Positive Mental Attitude), Rockville Maryland indie record shop Yesterday and Today and Still Screaming, the title of the debut album from Scream, Grohl’s pre-Nirvana band.

Listen to the track below:

The opening two episodes of Sonic Highway will screen in the UK on Sunday, October 26, on BBC4 at 10pm.