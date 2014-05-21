Flint finds feet on fourth YMAS record

Dan Flint says he's finally finding his own identity as a drummer after four albums with You Me At Six.

With the band still celebrating hitting number one with their most recent album Cavalier Youth, the drummer admits it has taken this long to develop his own sound – although the influence of his heroes John Bonham, Stewart Copeland and travis Barker still plays a part.

He tells Musicradar: “I like to think that, especially more on our new album, I’m finding my own sound. Rather than when I was growing up and I wanted to sound like John Bonham or Travis Barker or whoever. That’s okay for a while but you need to try and break away.

“That is the hardest thing to do, to have your own sound. Sometimes you can’t set out to be different and have your own sound, it’s something that has to come naturally and for it to come you have to play lots of different styles of music. If you just listen to pop-punk music 24 hours a day then you’re going to sound like that. You need to bring some other kinds of flair to the table.”

Flint also discusses the success of British acts such as Ed Sheeran and Adele in America and says he’s looking forward to taking on the US this year.

He says: “We’ve always been inspired to take our music all over the world. When a British band cracks America it’s a huge deal and something to be proud of. Seeing British bands doing well inspires us to keep pushing.”