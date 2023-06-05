Classic Rock magazine names the greatest Guns N' Roses song of all time

By Merlin Alderslade
published

Readers, writers and rock icons united to name the 50 greatest Guns N' Roses songs ever for Classic Rock's latest issue - and this is what topped them all

Guns N Roses in 1988
Inside the new issue of Classic Rock magazine is a special cover feature that'll have Guns N' Roses fans salivating - as we give you the 50 greatest Gn'R songs of all time, and the crazy, strange and fascinating stories behind them.

Decided upon by a combination of fan votes, industry polling and input from Classic Rock's own intrepid team of writers and editors, it gives you the definitive guide to the songs that have shaped Guns N' Roses' whirlwind career, from the scene-shaking majesty of Appetite For Destruction to the divisive, Axl Rose-led Chinese Democracy.

But what topped them all, you ask? We'll tell you: the song named as the single greatest Guns N' Roses song of them all is none other than the track that introduced millions of people to Gn'R in the first place: Welcome To The Jungle, the ferocious, instant-classic banger that kicks off Appetite.

"It’s just one of their hardest tracks ever, you know?" says rising Seattle guitar hero Ayron Jones, one of the names who picked Welcome To The Jungle as his favourite Guns song. "Everything about it. It’s equal parts hard classic rock with elements of, like, pop. You know what I’m trying to say? There’s a little sprinkle of pop on there. Not in the sense of like modern pop, but like [sings] ‘nananananana-knees!’ That’s really poppy shit, you know? That’s why I like that song so much. I love that song."

For the ten greatest Guns N' Roses songs as decided by the writers, readers and friends of Classic Rock, cast your eyes below. For the list of the full 50, pick up the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, on sale now and available to order here

Classic Rock 315 - Guns N' Roses cover

Classic Rock magazine's 10 greatest Guns N' Roses songs of all time

1. Welcome To The Jungle
2. Sweet Child O' Mine
3. Estranged
4. November Rain
5. Rocket Queen
6. Paradise City
7. Civil War
8. You Could Be Mine
9. Patience
10. It's So Easy

