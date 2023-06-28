"Oklahoma City bomb, Kurt Cobain, Pokémon, Tiger Woods, MySpace, Monsanto GMOs": Fall Out Boy update Billy Joel's We Didn't Start The Fire, revisit 34 years of history and pop culture

Fall Out Boy have released a cover of Billy Joel's 1989 hit We Didn't Start The Fire, with their updated lyrics about numerous culturally significant moments from across the past 34 years.

Where the original song tackles world history from 1949 to 1989, the emo rockers' new version continues where Joel left off, exploring newsworthy events from 1989 all the way to the present day.

Within their newly updated lyrics, Fall Out Boy reference everything from today's concerns about AI technology such as deep fakes, to historical moments in politics such as Donald Trump's double impeachment, to popular television programmes, such as Stranger Things, Twilight, Harry Potter and SpongeBob SquareParents.

The Chicago quartet don't bother putting their references in chronological order, unlike the original, and kick off with a mention of the 1990 animated series Captain Planet, immediately jump to 2010's anti-government protests of Arab Spring, before moving on to the L.A. Riots in 1992 and beyond.

“I thought about this song a lot when I was younger,” FOB bassist Pete Wentz says of the cover. “All these important people and events- some that disappeared into the sands of time- others that changed the world forever. So much has happened in the span of the last 34 years- we felt like a little system update might be fun. Hope you like our take on it…”

Listen to the track and read the full lyrics below:

Captain Planet

Arab Spring

LA Riots Rodney King

Deep fakes

Earthquakes

Iceland volcano

Oklahoma City bomb

Kurt Cobain

Pokémon

Tiger Woods

MySpace

Monsanto GMOs

Harry Potter

Twilight

Michael Jackson dies

Nuclear accident Fukushima Japan

Crimean peninsula

Cambridge analytica

Kim Jong Un

Robert Downey Jr Iron Man

We didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world’s been turning

We didn’t start the fire

No we didn’t light it but we’re trying to fight it

More war in Afghanistan

Cubs go all the way again

Obama

Spielberg

Explosion Lebanon

Unabomber

Bobbit, John

Bombing Boston marathon

Balloon Boy

War on terror

Qanon

Trump gets impeached twice

Polar bears got no ice

Fyre fest

Black Parade

Michael Phelps

Y2K

Boris Johnson

Brexit

Kanye West

Taylor Swift

Stranger Things

Tiger King

Ever given suez

We didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world’s been turning

We didn’t start the fire

No we didn’t light it but we’re trying to fight it

Sandy Hook

Columbine

Sandra Bland and Tamir Rice

ISIS

Lebron James

Shinzo Abe blown away

Meghan Markle

George Floyd

Burj Khalifa

Metroid

Fermi paradox

Venus and Serena

Michael Jordan 23

YouTube killed MTV

Spongebob

Golden State Killer caught

Michael Jordan 45

Woodstock ‘99

Keaton Batman

Bush v Gore

I can’t take it anymore

We didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world’s been turning

We didn’t start the fire

No we didn’t light it but we’re trying to fight it

Elon Musk

Kaepernick

Texas failed electric grid

Jeff Bezos

Climate change

White rhino goes extinct

Great pacific garbage patch

Tom DeLonge and aliens

Mars rover

Avatar

Self-driving electric cars

S-S-S-R-Is

Prince and the Queen die

World Trade

Second plane

What else do I have to say?

We didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world’s been turning

We didn’t start the fire

But when we are gone

It will still burn on, and on, and on

And on, and on, and on, and on, and on

We didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world’s been turning